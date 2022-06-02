Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Emily Coulter

Hawthorn Road, Kettering. Age: 24

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 04/11/20 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a Fiat 500 and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £346, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Trinity Sanders

Kent Road, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 15/05/22 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 29 weeks. To pay compensation of £120.

Alexina McAllister

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 30

On 13/11/21 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £400.

Lee Osborne

Eastbrook Hill, Desborough. Age: 24

On 27/04/22 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance; committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 13 weeks. Banned from driving for 15 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Lee Smith

Highbrook, Corby. Age: 42

Between 24/11/21 and 04/12/21 at Corby persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Louise Keech

Gordon Street, Rothwell. Age: 41

On 24/02/21 at Burton Latimer were in possession of a large kitchen knife in public.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Sebastian Wantuch

Jobs Yard, Kettering. Age: 40

On 22/11/21 at Kettering damaged a person’s mobile phone.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.