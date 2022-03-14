Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Raunds and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

David Beese

Monks Way, Corby. Age: 55

In court

On 25/07/21 at Corby sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named address. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Julie-Anne Fairhurst

Holdenby Drive, Corby. Age: 29

On 24/09/21 at Northampton assaulted a police officer by beating.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Rhys Baldwin

York Road, Rushden. Age: 30

On 27/01/22 at Rushden when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Vittorio Dioni

Gold Street, Desborough. Age: 57

On 30/01/22 at Desborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £360. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £36.

Albion Noel

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 69

On 05/07/20 at Northampton assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 28/05/20 at Northampton assaulted a police officer; on 03/02/21 at Kettering with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 12-week electronic tag, ordering him to stay at home between 7pm and 7am daily. To pay costs of £900 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Christopher Williams

Park Avenue, Raunds. Age: 32

On 29/01/22 at Raunds drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Lee Burroughs

No fixed address. Age: 45

On 26/01/22 at Co-op, Higham Ferrers, stole meat and chocolates; on 27/01/22 at Co-op, Higham Ferrers, stole stock worth £30; on 08/02/22 at Co-op, Higham Ferrers, stole various items; on 10/02/22 at Rushden Post Office stole make up items worth £50; on 13/02/22 at Rushden Post Office stole toiletries worth £80; on 14/02/22 at Wilko, Rushden, stole toiletries worth £20.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks.

Andy Wallman

Aintree Drive, Rushden. Age: 39

On 13/08/21 at Rushden damaged a metal gate belonging to a person.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £153. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.