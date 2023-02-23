Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irchester and Kettering
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Bridget McDonagh
Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 27
On 30/10/22 at Cannon Street, Wellingborough, assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Karon Pethers
Naseby Road, Kettering. Age: 47
On 07/09/22 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.
Toms Grabauskis
Lindsay Street, Kettering. Age: 25
On 06/08/22 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him; were in possession of amphetamine.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
James Adair
Brixham Walk, Corby. Age: 34
On 17/05/22 at Corby stole make up worth £80.88 from Wilko; were in possession of a folding pocket knife; on 10/06/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 23/01/23 at The Food Warehouse, Corby, stole meat products; on 30/01/23 at Lidl stole meat products; on 06/02/23 at Lidl, Corby, stole meat products worth £123.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £170 and a victim surcharge of £128.
Andrew Toseland
Linley Drive, Desborough. Age: 53
On 13/07/22 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Nicky Burton
Lorne Court, Corby. Age: 37
On 07/12/21 at Corby drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance; without due care and attention; failed to stop when required to do so by a constable in uniform.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £120 and a victim surcharge of £60.
Ronnie Redmond
Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 48
On 07/02/23 at Tesco Express, Kettering, stole goods worth £60.40; had two small blades in a public place.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks. To pay compensation of £60.40, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Ellie Harper
Walsingham Avenue, Kettering. Age: 43
On 31/01/20 at Northampton assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £170 and a victim surcharge of £21.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.