Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Earls Barton, Finedon, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Hollie Pentelow

Obelisk Road, Finedon. Age: 31

On 17/03/22 at Wellingborough were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Phillip Wright

Selsey Road, Corby. Age: 44

On 03/08/22 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £170.

Adam Iles

Goulsbra Road, Rushden. Age: 38

On 20/09/22 at Rushden had a lock knife in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 180 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Libby Pentelow

Dalkeith Road, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 22/09/22 at A45 Nene Valley Way, Northampton, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £120.

Waqar Khalid

Rycroft Close, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 17/08/22 at Wellingborough had a kitchen knife in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Daniel Rice

Union Street, Desborough. Age: 20

On 08/01/22 at Rothwell drove without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £207, to pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £34. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ion Uncu

Ashley Avenue, Corby. Age: 29

On 25/09/22 at Corby drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £120.

Gareth Moses

The Rylstone, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 26/04/22 at Wellingborough damaged multiple items of property belonging to a woman; on 07/09/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Lee Everson

Golding Crescent, Earls Barton. Age: 36

On 23/09/22 at Earls Barton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 70 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £120.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

