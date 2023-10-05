Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Cottingham, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Mathew Bradford
Newark Drive, Corby. Age: 30
On 23/03/23 at Kettering took a vehicle without the consent of the owner.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.
Kiera Grieg
Highfield Road, Rushden. Age: 30
On 08/06/23 at Rushden cultivated 14 plants of cannabis, a class B drug.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Adrian Stoica
Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 34
On 26/08/23 at Wellingborough with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £380. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £152.
Lee Whitney
Wardle Court, Kettering. Age: 31
On 22/11/22 at Kettering contacted a woman on Instagram which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 06/01/23 at Kettering contacted a woman on Instagram which was banned by a non-molestation order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made restricting contact with a named woman and banning going to a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Paula McKenna
Plumpton Court, Corby. Age: 35
On 24/08/23 at M&S, Corby, stole steaks worth £88; at Asda stole coffee worth £66; on 21/08/23 at One Stop, Corby, stole meat and cheese worth £40; on 20/08/23 at One Stop, Corby, stole tea, coffee and non-alcoholic drinks worth £80.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £274.
Matthew Dalchow
High Street South, Rushden. Age: 27
On 25/02/23 at Northamptonshire drove a Suzuki after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely not less than 220 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for three years. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
John Simonds
Pope Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42
On 17/09/23 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months. Banned from driving for 63 months.
Rachel Walker
Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 33
On 15/08/23 at Corby stole goods worth £128 from Tesco; on 07/08/23 at Corby stole goods worth £192 from Tesco; on 31/07/23 at Corby stole goods worth £133 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £325, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Steven Earle
Rockingham Road, Cottingham. Age: 40
On 01/09/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £1,280, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £512.