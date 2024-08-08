Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Kettering, Desborough, Corby and Oundle

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Kane Jeffery

Kensington Walk, Corby. Age 22.

On 28/03/24 at Barnsley was found in possession of 80 diazepam tablets during a stop search; on 09/03/24 at Barnsley, without the consent of the owner, took a Mercedes Sprinter for the use of himself or another; on 21/07/24 at Highbrook, Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a motorhome; on 21/07/24 at Highbrook, Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a black MG car; on 21/10/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. 22 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and to pay £85 costs.

Zoe Humphries

Leatherland Court, Kettering. Age 27.

On 08/04/24 at Northamptonshire assaulted a man by beating him; on 08/04/24 stole food and other items to the value of £88.10 belonging to Sainsburys.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 activity days. Fined £120 and ordered to pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Wayne Edwards

Violet Close, Desborough. Age 53.

On 15/06/24 at Plens View, Desborough, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a wooden stick.

Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison suspended for 12 months. Ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.

Kyle Hankins

Violet Close, Desborough. Age 30.

On 15/06/24 at Plens View, Desborough, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a metal crutch.

Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison suspended for 12 months. Ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, and to pay costs of £310.

Jamie Scott

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age 33.

On 27/09/24 at Gilchrist Avenue, Corby, drove a Kia Rio dangerously; on 27/09/224 at Gilchrist Avenue, Corby, drove a Kia Rio after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. Ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay £85 in costs.

Andrew Brady

Slipton Road, Burton Latimer. Age 31.

On 28/09/24 at Slipton Road, Burton Latimer, used a Yamaha WR 125 when there was not insurance in force; on 28/09/24 at Slipton Road, Burton Latimer, used a Yamaha WR 125 while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two years. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Matthew Tyler

Newark Drive, Corby. Age 41.

On 22/10/2024 at Broughton Road, Pytchley, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; on 22/10/2024 at Broughton Road, Pytchley, used a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; on 22/10/2024 at Broughton Road, Pytchley, used a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Electronic alcohol monitoring order for 90 days. Ordered to complete 10 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay costs of £85.

Taylor Meagan

Devon Drive, Kettering. Age 27.

On 08/10/23 at Kettering, intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring, 35 rehabilitation activity days and 175 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £750 in compensation, £700 in costs and a surcharge of £114. Five year sexual harm prevention order imposed.

Charlene Ellis

Greenfields Drive, Oundle. Age 34.

On 24/10/24 at Weekley Woods Justice Centre when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood, failed, without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks. Banned from driving for 12 months.

CORRECTION

Thursday’s (November 21) In Court stated that Reece Gallagher of Newton Road, Rushden was disqualified from driving for six months. This was incorrect. The item should have read ‘his driving licence was endorsed with six points’.