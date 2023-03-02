Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Little Stanion and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Joshua Parker

Crabb Street, Rushden. Age: 21

Court news

On 11/06/22 at Rushden knowing that a vehicle had been taken without consent allowed himself to be carried in it.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Majesty Agyei-Mensah

Gardner Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 41

On 01/08/22 at Kettering assaulted a person by beating them.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Scott Smith

Walker Rise, Irthlingborough. Age: 33

On 27/12/22 at Irthlingborough assaulted a police officer; assaulted a police officer; assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £750. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £75.

Lee Preston

William Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 12/02/23 at Regent Street, Kettering, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Rajash Akbari

Clarendon Close, Little Stanion. Age: 43

On 14/10/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £2,160, to pay costs of £775 and a victim surcharge of £190.

Zsolt Kis

Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 50

On 25/09/21 at Corby drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for six weeks with an extra 12 weeks for breaching a suspended sentence. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Ben Campbell

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 33

On 12/02/22 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £76. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.