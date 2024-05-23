Who’s been sentenced from Broughton, Corby, Finedon, Kettering and Wellingborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Graham O'Keeffe
Gillitts Road, Wellingborough. Age: 58
On 01/05/24 at Wellingborough when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 29 months. To pay costs of £85.
Walter Hoyland
North Park Drive, Kettering. Age: 23
On 01/05/24 at Kettering were inside a named address in the company of a named woman which was banned by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Jordan Schwier
Oak Close, Broughton. Age: 31
On 08/04/24 at Northampton when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; on 30/04/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £170 and to pay costs of £85.
Heidi James
Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 25
On 09/04/24 at Corby stole alcohol from Tesco; on 15/04/24 at Corby stole items worth £100 from Tesco; on 20/04/24 at Corby stole goods worth £40 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks. To pay compensation of £140, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Phillip Leitch
No fixed address. Age: 35
On 09/04/24 at Corby stole alcohol worth £236 from Morrisons; on 16/04/24 at Corby stole alcohol worth £134 from Morrisons; on 18/04/24 at Corby stole food and drink worth £25 from Tesco; on 20/04/24 at Corby stole food and drink worth £40 from Tesco; on 22/04/24 at Corby stole food and drink worth £10 from Tesco; on 23/04/24 at Corby stole goods worth £50 from Tesco; on 30/04/24 at Corby stole alcohol worth £133 from Morrisons; on 01/05/24 at Corby stole alcohol worth £104.90 from Morrisons; stole alcohol worth £166.25 from Morrisons.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks. To pay compensation £899.15 and costs of £85.
Larissa Jackson
Eastfield Crescent, Finedon. Age: 36
On 03/02/24 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £250.
Clarke Grant
No fixed address. Age: 45
On 23/02/24 at Kettering stole two Fairy liquid bottles and two trays of Lindt bunnies worth £130 from Tesco; assaulted a woman by beating her; on 01/05/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £100. To pay compensation of £230, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Joshua McEwan
Nest Farm Crescent. Age: 29
On 12/04/24 at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.