Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Kings Cliffe, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Andrew Cash

Laundry Close, Wellingborough. Age: 39

In court

On 25/04/21 at Rothwell stole electrical cable worth £250 from MG Electrical.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Artur Arlauskas

Humphrey Close, Barton Seagrave. Age: 33

On 11/11/21 at Barton Seagrave drove a Mercedes while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 31 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Lee Mitchell

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 34

On 16/04/21 at Corby damaged a woman’s vehicle; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £250.

Thomas Auld

Cupar Crescent, Corby. Age: 58

On 11/10/21 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 40 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150.

Dale Grafikowski

Council Street, Wollaston. Age: 43

On 11/10/21 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Damian McColgan

Oak Lane, Kings Cliffe. Age: 46

On 10/10/21 at Deene drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Leigh Dick

Tithe Barn, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 29/09/21 at Wellingborough damaged a window; on 25/08/21 at Wellingborough stole a parcel worth £80 belonging to a man; on 29/10/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250. To pay compensation of a total of £180.

Samuel Hancox

Purbeck Road, Rushden. Age: 19

On 11/09/21 at Rushden had in a public place a folding pocket knife which had a blade exceeding 3in.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.