Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Christopher Pimley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linnet Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age: 28

Court news

On 12/06/22 at Barton Seagrave possessed a weapon in private, namely two swords; possessed a weapon in private, namely a curved blade sword with a blade which was 50cm or over in length.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Roe

Kent Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 14/02/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm; damaged a woman’s ornament and mobile phone.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks suspended for 12 months. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going to a named street. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £187.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Krystian Kujszczyk

Lower Street, Kettering. Age: 34

On 06/11/22 at Kettering were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Lamperd

Cromwell Road, Rushden. Age: 37

On 01/01/23 at Rushden assaulted a police officer by kicking him three times to the chest.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxine Lockley

Centra Avenue, Kettering. Age: 47

On 24/02/21 at Kettering assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £320 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Hawthorn

No fixed address. Age: 59

On 13/02/23 at Rushden damaged a man’s front door.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Ord

Valley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 28/03/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or visiting a named address. Fined £140. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Vint

Taunton Avenue, Corby. Age: 35

On 03/07/22 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £100. To pay costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.