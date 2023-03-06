Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Christopher Pimley
Linnet Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age: 28
On 12/06/22 at Barton Seagrave possessed a weapon in private, namely two swords; possessed a weapon in private, namely a curved blade sword with a blade which was 50cm or over in length.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Terry Roe
Kent Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38
On 14/02/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm; damaged a woman’s ornament and mobile phone.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks suspended for 12 months. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going to a named street. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £187.
Krystian Kujszczyk
Lower Street, Kettering. Age: 34
On 06/11/22 at Kettering were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £50. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.
Catherine Lamperd
Cromwell Road, Rushden. Age: 37
On 01/01/23 at Rushden assaulted a police officer by kicking him three times to the chest.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Maxine Lockley
Centra Avenue, Kettering. Age: 47
On 24/02/21 at Kettering assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £320 and a victim surcharge of £95.
Paul Hawthorn
No fixed address. Age: 59
On 13/02/23 at Rushden damaged a man’s front door.
Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £400.
Grant Ord
Valley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39
On 28/03/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or visiting a named address. Fined £140. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £50.
William Vint
Taunton Avenue, Corby. Age: 35
On 03/07/22 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £100. To pay costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £40.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.