Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

William Vidler

Mars Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 25

In court

On 16/07/16 at Northamptonshire damaged a man’s BMW to the value of £299; on 14/04/17 at Northamptonshire damaged a woman’s Dacia to the value of £34; on 20/11/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a man; damaged a man’s coat and mobile phone.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of a total of £259.

Robert Gilder

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age: 26

On 12/11/21 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 15 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Catherine Coleman

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 27/09/20 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £330 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Mark Roberts

Meadow Road, Rothwell. Age: 46

On 01/07/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £225, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Stacey Dickens

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 12/07/21 at Wellingborough had a kitchen knife in a public place; had a lock knife in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Christopher Graham

Mendip Way, Corby. Age: 31

On 16/02/20 at Costcutter, Corby, stole wine, tequila, sandwiches and other food totalling £60; on 19/07/21 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him; at McColls stole chocolate, cake and cream worth £14.58.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of a total of £124.58, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Luke Pillay

Grosvenor Way, Barton Seagrave. Age: 22

Between 12/05/20 and 17/07/20 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £500, costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Lee Burnett

Ebenezer Place, Kettering. Age: 41

On 03/07/21 at Morrisons, Kettering, stole alcohol worth £50; stole alcohol worth £100.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £22.

Kyle Marshall

The Lawns, Corby. Age: 34

On 19/06/21 at A43, Kettering, drove a Mini after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. To pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.