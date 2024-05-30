Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
James Hill
Churchill Avenue, Irthlingborough. Age: 39
On 08/05/24 at Irthlingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85.
Daniel Roach
Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 37
On 06/11/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her.
Plea: Guilty to assaulting police officer, not guilty to remaining two assaults. Verdict on remaining assaults: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Zakos Michael
Melton Street, Kettering. Age: 29
On 11/05/24 at Wellingborough damaged the front door of Wellingborough Police Station.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two weeks. To pay compensation of £100.
Ami Kevan
Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 18
On 20/10/23 at Earls Barton assaulted a woman by beating her; on 21/10/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Joshua Rose
Belvoir Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age: 34
On 29/11/23 at Kettering resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £266. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £106.
Wayne New
Meeting Lane, Irthlingborough. Age: 55
On 13/05/24 at Burton Latimer drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 17 months. To pay costs of £85.
Glen Taylor
Dresden Close, Corby. Age: 31
Between 25/10/23 and 28/10/23 at Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending unwanted messages on Facebook.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending any address he knows or believes she is residing at. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Katie Davies
Harcourt Street, Kettering. Age: 40
On 02/07/23 at Kettering stole various cheeses and a shopping basket worth £52 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £52 and costs of £85.