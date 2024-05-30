Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 10:39 BST
A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

James Hill

Churchill Avenue, Irthlingborough. Age: 39

On 08/05/24 at Irthlingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85.

Daniel Roach

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 06/11/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty to assaulting police officer, not guilty to remaining two assaults. Verdict on remaining assaults: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Zakos Michael

Melton Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 11/05/24 at Wellingborough damaged the front door of Wellingborough Police Station.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two weeks. To pay compensation of £100.

Ami Kevan

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 20/10/23 at Earls Barton assaulted a woman by beating her; on 21/10/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Joshua Rose

Belvoir Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age: 34

On 29/11/23 at Kettering resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £266. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £106.

Wayne New

Meeting Lane, Irthlingborough. Age: 55

On 13/05/24 at Burton Latimer drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 17 months. To pay costs of £85.

Glen Taylor

Dresden Close, Corby. Age: 31

Between 25/10/23 and 28/10/23 at Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending unwanted messages on Facebook.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending any address he knows or believes she is residing at. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Katie Davies

Harcourt Street, Kettering. Age: 40

On 02/07/23 at Kettering stole various cheeses and a shopping basket worth £52 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £52 and costs of £85.