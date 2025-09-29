Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Hatfield, Corby, Desborough, Rushden, Burton Latimer, Broughton, Holcot, Irthlingborough and Isham

The latest court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Paramjit Singh

Mill Road, Kettering. Age 33.

On 17/04/25 at Edmund Street, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Fined £415, costs of £85 and a £166 surcharge.

Liam Harridance

Desllsome Lane, North Mymms, Welham Green, Hatfield. Age 25.

On 02/06/24 at Kettering, had in his possession cocaine and heroin with intent to supply them.

Plea: Guilty. Five years, seven months and one week in prison.

Gary Cairns

Alberta Close, Corby. Age 40.

On 15/06/25 at Elizabeth Street, Corby, had with him in a public place, a large machete.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months. Three month overnight tagged curfew. To complete 180 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £150, surcharge of £187.

Caitlin Susan Colburn

Reed Avenue, Desborough. Age 27.

On 19/07/25 at Crow Lane, Northampton drove an Audi A1 otherwise than in accordance with a licence; drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; drove without insurance; assaulted a special constable acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months. Six months of mental health treatment, to complete 30 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.

Kian Beale

Glaister Place, Kettering. Age 21.

On 09/08/25 at Warkton Lane, Kettering, drove a Renault Clio after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £70, costs of £85 and a £28 surcharge.

Fais Manjani

Springfield Road, Rushden. Age 49.

On 13/03/24 assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Two years and two months in prison. Surcharge of £228.

John White

Covallen Court, Blinco Road, Rushden. Age 68.

Between 22/07/23 and 30/08/23, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally communicated with a girl under 16 who he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, the communication being sexual; between 19/06/23 and 28/08/23 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally communicated with a girl under 16 who he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, the communication being sexual.

Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison suspended for 18 months. 25 rehabilitation activity days. Placed on sex offenders’ register for seven years. SHPO imposed.

Stewart Line

Bede Close, Corby. Age 45.

On 10/08/25 at Valley Road, Leicestershire, drove a Hyundai after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £500, costs of £85.

Ricky Lawrence

Cedar Road, Kettering. Age 32.

On 11/08/25, possessed at his home address, a ninja knife and a 10 inch zombie knife.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, costs of £85 and a £140 surcharge.

Mark West

Station Road, Burton Latimer. Age 43.

On 14/11/24 at Corby assaulted a man and a woman by beating them.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty after trial. Fined £300, costs of £325 and a £120 surcharge.

Phoenix Treadwell

Roseberry Street, Kettering. Age 18.

On 25/07/25 at Kettering Road, Broughton had, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a kitchen knife; on 26/08/25 at Mill Road Park, Kettering had, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place a black handled kitchen knife with a three-inch blade.

Plea: Guilty. Nine months in prison suspended for two years. To complete 50 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Colleen Clifford

NFA Kettering. Age 28.

On 25/08/25 at Northampton General Hospital, other than for the purpose of obtaining medical advice, treatment or care, caused a nuisance or disturbance to a staff member who was working and refused without reasonable excuse to leave the premises.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £180, costs of £85 and a £68 surcharge.

Carly Goss

Foster Way, Kettering. Age 27.

On 11/08/25 at the A43, Holcot, drove a Mercedes GLA after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Mohammed Siddiqi

Finedon Road, Irthlingborough. Age 58.

On 03/10/24 at the A509, Finedon Station Road, Isham, caused serious injury to a man by driving a Toyota without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Costs of £85.