Who's been sentenced featuring Corby, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough, Easton-on-the-Hill, Essex, Kettering and Raunds

The latest sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Lake

Whitley Close, Irthlingborough. Age 28.

On 25/05/25 at Northampton, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; on 09/06/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Northamptonshire Telegraph Court News logo

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, costs of £85 and a £60 surcharge.

Matthew Watts

Gainsborough Court, Corby. Age 22.

On 01/06/25 at Corby, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath, failed to do so; drove with no insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Simon Smith

Shortwoods Close, Raunds. Age 33.

On 14/06/25 at Turnells Mill Lane, Wellingborough, drove a VW Scirocco while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 34 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 72 weeks.

Christopher Graham

Mendip Way, Corby. Age 34.

On 14/06/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for seven weeks.

Ilze Fetinga

Waterside Road, Wellingborough. Age 49.

On 30/03/25 at Chace Road, Wellingborough, was in charge of an Audi A5 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points. Fined £100, £650 costs and a £400 surcharge.

Kyle Banfield

Billing Road, Northampton. Age 24.

On 09/09/24 at Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay £200 in compensation and £85 costs.

Cherie Thorpe

Sheffield Walk, Corby. Age 33.

On 27/01/25 at Corby, assaulted a police constable by beating him; on 09/09/24 assaulted two police constables by beating them; between 01/08/24 and 10/09/24 at Greenhill Rise, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man by attending his place of work on several occasions and being verbally abusive to him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £200, costs of £150.

Jacqueline Barry

No fixed abode, Corby. Age 45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 16/12/24 at Co-op, Occupation Road, Corby, stole coffee to the value of £47.75; On 06/12/24 at Tesco Extra, St Mark’s Road, Corby, stole 2 electric toothbrushes to the value of £320; on 28/04/25 and 13/02/25 at Northampton failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £343.86. Fined £100.

Anthony Speckman

Lingfield Walk, Corby. Age 44.

On 09/10/24 sent five emails to a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 06/12/23.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge. Further restraining order made.

Joshua Miles

Warren Road, Braintree, Essex. Age 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 14/03/25 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; between 15/03/25 and 17/03/25 at Kettering, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman in that he sent a significant amount of messages and made numerous attempts to call her, attended her address and left unwanted gifts.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of mental health treatment, 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made. To pay costs of £85.

Uchenna Nwaozuzu

Pickering Court, Corby. Age 42.

On 15/03/25 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. 23 weeks in prison. To pay costs of £300 and a £154 surcharge. Restraining order made.

Andrew Sharpe

The Retreat, Easton-on-the-Hill. Age 38.

On 23/06/25 sent a voice mail that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85.