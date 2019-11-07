Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

Kirsty Davison

Reynolds Road, Corby. Age: 27

Between 25/05/2019 and 11/08/2019 in Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person in that you on numerous occasions attended uninvited at her home address, logged on to her Facebook account without permission, sent her abusive messages on Facebook messenger and left abusive voice messages on her phone.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) going to a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 08/10/2020. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85.

Edward Steven Frank Mills

Compton Way, Earls Barton. Age: 25

On 02/04/2019 sent to another person texts which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in building better relationships programme for 19 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) going to a named street in Higham Ferrers. This order lasts until 08/10/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Jaell Elizabeth McAteer

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 28

On 14/03/2019 in Kettering had in your possession or custody a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely a pit bull terrier.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £158, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Claudiu Patrascu

Kiln Way, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 15/09/2018 drove a motor vehicle on the A43, Towcester, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Ricky Knight

Kings Way, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 11/09/2019 drove VW Caddy in Booth Lane and Booth Rise, Northampton, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Kyle Pretty

The Delves, Raunds. Age: 24

On 26/09/2019 drove a grey Audi A6 in Bedford Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 88mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £325, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Jardine Romaine Dewar

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 27

On 10/10/2019 stole items of a value of £104 from Asda, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 2 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85.

Robert Mould

Harrogate Court, Corby. Age: 45

On 23/04/2019 stole clothing of a value of £165 from Next, Rushden Lakes; on 13/05/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 19/10/2018 in Corby stole a Yamaha DT motorcycle; used a Yamaha DT Motorcycle in Medlicott Close, Corby, without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

On 14/09/2018 having entered as a trespasser the Conservative Club, Corby, stole a bottle of Warner Edwards blue gin, a charity box containing cash, a money bag containing £35, a tin of cigars and a set of keys; having entered as a trespasser a shed at the rear of the Conservative Club, stole a yellow petrol lawnmower, a petrol chainsaw and a hedge cutter; on 28/09/2018 entered as a trespasser the Conservative Club with intent to steal.

Verdict: Proved in absence.

On 23/08/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 22/09/2019 stole steak, to the value of £83.04, from Aldi, Heanor, Derbyshire.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 48 weeks, to pay compensation of £250.

Bernadette Gemmell

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 60

On 05/10/2019 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a vehicle, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £85.

Robertas Burba

Iona Road, Corby. Age: 29

On 28/09/2019 drove a Vauxhall Vectra in Phoenix Parkway, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in you breath, namely 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Daniel James Hall

Barnwell Drive, Rushden. Age: 25

On 28/09/2019 drove a blue Ford Focus on the A6116, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.