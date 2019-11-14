Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Irthlingborough, Islip, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

Mandy Elizabeth Wilcoxson

Leatherland Court, Kettering. Age: 57

On 17/09/2019 in Kettering assaulted PC Addis-Phillips, by beating him; assaulted PC Stanley, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100.

William Raphael Tagon

Tudor Way, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 31/08/2019 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, had direct contact with a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 20/03/2018.

Plea: Guilty.

Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim either directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 16/10/2021. Fined £62, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £200.

Marcin Hlywa

Sterling Close, Corby. Age: 36

On 29/09/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Farndale Avenue, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance;

On 15/10/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £646, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Richard Hoyle

Kettering Road, Islip

On 04/10/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Kettering Road, Islip, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 72mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £665, surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Sanijs Sandijs Knoks

Thorne Court, Corby. Age: 32

On 01/10/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Phoenix Parkway, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 104mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

To be placed under a curfew for three months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address from 6.30pm until 4.30am daily. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for 48 months.

Peter Joseph Murray

Lincoln Way, Corby. Age: 37

On 02/10/2019 stole two bottles of cider from B & P Off Licence, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Regan Barrs

Trinity Road, Rothwell. Age: 20

On 19/10/2019 in Rothwell, damaged a vehicle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged namely; attended an address in Rothwell and caused damage to a vehicle which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 24/06/2019.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £123, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Jamie Leslie Fereday

Churchill Avenue, Irthlingborough. Age: 32

On 07/01/2019 drove a black Renault Laguna in Eastfield Road, Finedon Road, Alexander Road, Mill Road, Ranelagh Road and Newcommen Road, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance; without an MOT certificate;

On 27/04/2019 drove a Renault on the A45, Rushden, while banned from driving; without insurance; on 19/10/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Saxon Avenue, Northampton, while banned from driving; without insurance; without an MOT certificate.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 30 weeks, banned from driving for three years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £255.

Reanna Thomas

Johnson Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 20/09/2019 in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100.

Michal Domanski

Wood Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 29/09/2019 drove a grey Ford S-Max in Wellington Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 96mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for 25 months.

Thomas William Sayles

Conway Drive, Burton Latimer. Age: 26

On 19/09/2019 drove a Kawasaki in Queensway, Burton Latimer, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; without due care and attention; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty.