Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Roglean Jallah

Sassoon Close, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 22/07/2019 in Kettering, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £500, banned from driving for 48 months.

Who has appeared in court recently?

Kelly Dee Ayling

Duncan Court, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 26/02/2019 in Wellingborough assaulted a male.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £85.

Cosmin Mihai Busuioc

Dale Close, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 14/09/2019 stole items, of a value unknown, from Boots, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £384, surcharge to fund victim services of £38, costs of £85.

Paul Charles Jackson

c/o The Shortlands, Irthingborough. Age: 49

On 08/09/2019 in Finedon, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £85.

Adela-Raluca Noncia

Dale Close, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 14/09/2019 stole cosmetics, to the value of £334, from Boots, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £384, surcharge to fund victim services of £38, costs of £85.

Liam Bourne

Fitzwilliam Street, Rushden. Age: 31

On 09/08/2019 in Burton Latimer, damaged a door, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; contacted a named person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed on 20/05/2019.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £160, compensation of £25, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

John William Graham

Northbrook, Corby. Age: 24

On 09/01/2019 in Corby assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Barrington Michael Nurse-Philips

Seaton Crescent, Corby. Age: 33

On 09/09/2019 in Thrapston used towards another person and a PC threatening, abusive threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those people to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked;

Damaged a car windscreen, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) having any contact directly or indirectly with a named person 2) going to a named street in Thrapston.

This order lasts until 01/10/2020. To pay compensation of £125, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85.

Craig Andrew Adams

Wick Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 31/08/2019 in Constable Road, Corby, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby; on 16/09/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £175, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Domniak Woznik

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 26/10/2018 drove an Audi A3 dangerously in Durban Road, Barnwell Street, Clarence Road and Lancaster Road, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Ciprian Burlacu

Occupation Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 07/09/2019 drove a motor vehicle in The Jamb, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £661, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.