News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

White van altercation led to head injury for Irthlingborough pedestrian

The incident took place on Thursday, September 7
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An altercation in Irthlingborough between a pedestrian and a van driver led to one receiving a head injury after an incident at the junction of Victoria Street and Lees Road.

The incident took place between 4.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, September 7 between 4.30pm and 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the incident, a male pedestrian sustained a head injury involving a van driver, who was white and wearing a blue t-shirt.

Northants Police/ File pictureNorthants Police/ File picture
Northants Police/ File picture
Most Popular

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “It is believed another incident occurred between the two parties before the assault, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this, and are asking them to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 230005557190 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.