White van altercation led to head injury for Irthlingborough pedestrian

An altercation in Irthlingborough between a pedestrian and a van driver led to one receiving a head injury after an incident at the junction of Victoria Street and Lees Road.

The incident took place between 4.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, September 7 between 4.30pm and 5pm.

During the incident, a male pedestrian sustained a head injury involving a van driver, who was white and wearing a blue t-shirt.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “It is believed another incident occurred between the two parties before the assault, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this, and are asking them to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.