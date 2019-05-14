Were your items stolen from Raunds garages?

Police investigating a series of garage burglaries in Raunds are hoping to return recovered items with their rightful owners.

Between midnight and 2am on Monday, May 13, a number of garages were broken into in Ponds Close.

A man was arrested at the scene and a number of items were recovered nearby which may have been taken from the garages.

These include a white and purple mountain bike, a sledgehammer, a black, white and red hedge trimmer, a silver exhaust pipe, other car engine parts and a number of coffee capsules.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with a garage in the area who believes any of these items could be theirs.

Possible owners are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19000242465.

A 22-year-old Raunds man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.