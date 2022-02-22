Wellingborough woman's £1,000 bill after not wearing a face covering

A Wellingborough woman has been left with a bill of more than £1,000 after defying an order to wear a face covering.

Tessa Goodrum was taken to court after an incident at the town's Swansgate Shopping Centre on April 21 last year.

At the time visitors had to wear a face covering under laws designed to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Face mask

But 33-year-old Goodrum, of Gannet Lane, contravened a direction to wear one - an offence she denied.

She was due to face a trial at Northampton Magistrates' Court last week but failed to turn up and the case against her was found proved in her absence.