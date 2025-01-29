Wellingborough woman, 30, wanted by police after failing to appear at court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Wellingborough woman Melissa Emily Foster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foster, 30, is wanted for failing to appear at court to answer a charge of assaulting an emergency worker.

Anyone who knows where Foster is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000636553 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.