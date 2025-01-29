Wellingborough woman, 30, wanted by police after failing to appear at court
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Wellingborough woman Melissa Emily Foster.
Foster, 30, is wanted for failing to appear at court to answer a charge of assaulting an emergency worker.
Anyone who knows where Foster is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000636553 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.