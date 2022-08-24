Wellingborough tool theft sparks police investigation
Call 101 if you have any information
By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:28 am
Police are investigating after tools were stolen from a van which was parked in Wellingborough.
The incident took place between 5pm and 8pm on August 14 in Stanwell Way.
At some point between those times thieves forced open an orange Mercedes Sprinter and fled with the tools.
Most Popular
-
1
Police looking for mobility scooter riding man who’s been throwing condoms at people in Corby
-
2
Murder investigation launched after 18-year-old dies following assault in Northampton town centre
-
3
Kettering beauty queen set to fly the flag for Northamptonshire again
-
4
Corby man found guilty of possessing bestiality images
-
5
Investigation after robbery on Corby's Priors Hall estate
Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101.