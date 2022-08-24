Wellingborough tool theft sparks police investigation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating after tools were stolen from a van which was parked in Wellingborough.

The incident took place between 5pm and 8pm on August 14 in Stanwell Way.

At some point between those times thieves forced open an orange Mercedes Sprinter and fled with the tools.

Police are investigating

