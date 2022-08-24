News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough tool theft sparks police investigation

Call 101 if you have any information

By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:28 am

Police are investigating after tools were stolen from a van which was parked in Wellingborough.

The incident took place between 5pm and 8pm on August 14 in Stanwell Way.

At some point between those times thieves forced open an orange Mercedes Sprinter and fled with the tools.

Police are investigating

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101.