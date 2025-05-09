Wellingborough Tesco robbery images show man police want to speak to

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV stills captured at a Wellingborough supermarket that was robbed have been released by police.

Officers investigating a robbery at the Tesco store in Turnells Mill Lane, Wellingborough, are appealing for help to identify a man captured in footage from the scene.

Between 8pm and 10pm on Monday, April 14, a man entered the supermarket and filled his basket with various items before attempting to leave the store without making payment.

When challenged, he pushed past the security officer and damaged one of the alarm barriers at the exit. He dropped the items, which were still in the basket, and ran off.

This is the man police in Wellingborough want to speak to in connection with a robbery at Tesco. Image: NW / Google / Northamptonshire Police

Officers would also like to hear from the man pictured, or from anyone who may have information which could help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be submitted online and at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Quote incident number 25000217224 when providing any information.