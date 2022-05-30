Wellingborough teenager banned from his home turf after gang injunction

A Wellingborough teenager who is suspected to be a member of a gang has been banned from his home turf after being served with an injunction.

Rayshaw Bailey, 18, is also banned from associating with others linked to violent street gangs after Northamptonshire Police were granted a gang injunction against him at Northampton County Court.

The civil injunction power allows police and local authorities to place prohibitions and requirements on the behaviour and activities of people involved in gangs and criminal activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rayshaw Bailey

Breaching the order is contempt of court and can result in an unlimited fine or up to two years in prison for those 18 and over. The order will be in place for 12 months and, if he breaches it, Bailey will be arrested.

The injunction means the teenager is prevented from entering specific areas including the town centre, Croyland Park areas from Doddington Road to Westfield Road and Croyland Road to the A509.

Bailey is also not allowed to be in the Swanspool area between Croyland Road and Oxford Road, the Hemmingwell estate including Nest Farm Crescent, and the Queensway estate incorporating Kiln Farm, Minerva Road and Weavers Road up to Westfield Road.

The injunction also prohibits Bailey from entering either Northampton town centre and the Northampton East area including Thorplands, Blackthorn, Billing and Ecton Brook.

He is also banned from hanging around or communicating with 16 named associates via phone, internet or any other electronic device.

Other conditions include:

• A condition which denies him any defence of possessing a bladed article• Not to be in any vehicle or ride any motorbike/moped where he knows or ought to know contains a knife• Not to possess more than one mobile phone and one sim card• Not to have more than £100 in cash on him• Not to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to anybody

Sergeant Chris Stevens of the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I am pleased that Northampton County Court has granted this civil injunction following a detailed application being presented by Northamptonshire Police.

“This application included the community impact of fear and intimidation caused by young men and their willingness to use violence including the use of weapons within our communities.

“This injunction clearly shows these behaviours are unacceptable and that the community should not have to simply put up with this.

“It’s worth mentioning that some of the evidence is based upon hearsay which is admissible in support of a civil injunction. This is where people have shared their fears and concerns in confidence and their identities will never be revealed.

“It’s a privilege to be a spokesperson on behalf of these people and to present this evidence in support of this injunction, together we are stronger, and demonstrates how we can stand up to violence and fear.

“The force is committed to making our communities a safer place to live and we will take steps to use these types of orders where it is proportionate and necessary to make our communities safer.