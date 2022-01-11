Detectives arrested 16-year-old Wellingborough boy after two officers were targeted by a vehicle being driven at them on Friday night (January 7).

The incident followed attempts to stop two vehicles travelling in convoy near Bicester.

Thames Valley Police say two offenders jumped out of a stolen Volkswagen Golf which was being pushed from behind by a SEAT Altea. One leapt into the SEAT which was then driven at the officers, forcing them to jump out of the way.

A 16-year-old from Wellingborough has been arrested by police investigating an incident in Banbury on Friday

Officers later saw the SEAT driving off on the A41 towards Aylesbury.

Detective Sergeant Tim Hawley, of the Priority Crime Team, based at Banbury, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses as the incident happened in quite a busy area and must have stuck out.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220009070. Alternatively, call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police confirmed they quizzed two men from Oxfordshire aged 21 and 20 plus a 16-year-old from Wellingborough on Sunday (January 9) on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty and aiding/abetting dangerous driving.

The 21-year-old, from Eynsham, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.