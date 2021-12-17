Wellingborough taxi driver assaulted by man after crash outside chip shop

Gold Street Fish Bar

A Wellingborough chip shop customer assaulted a taxi driver who was involved a crash with another car outside.

Police have launched an investigation after the shocking incident on Monday afternoon (December 13) in Gold Street.

A taxi was involved in a crash with a grey Nissan Juke, which was parked outside the Gold Street Fish Bar, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm

Police said a woman got out of the Nissan and went into the fish bar to get a man, who pushed the taxi driver and punched him to the side of the head and face, causing him to fall backwards.

A police spokesman said: "The offender was a white man, 5ft 9in with dark hair.

"He was wearing a dark-coloured v-neck style T-shirt, dark-coloured trousers, a dark/grey waist length jacket and black trainers.

"The woman was black and was wearing sunglasses and a long grey jacket.

"She had a dark-coloured bag over her shoulder.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this collision between the taxi – which was a blue VW people carrier – and the Nissan Juke, or who may have witnessed the assault.