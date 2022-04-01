Wellingborough stalker told his victim he'd 'shoot her unborn baby from her stomach'

Perry O'Boyle

A woman had to move home twice and was left fearing for her life after her stalker hacked into her phone, sent intimate pictures of her to friends and family, and posted her private messages on social media.

Perry O’Boyle also threw a brick through his victim’s window, narrowly missing her head, and then threatened to shoot her unborn baby out of her stomach.

Despite being arrested four times, he was released on three of those occasions to continue stalking his victim.

The Wellingborough bully is now behind bars after the victim told a court how her life had been turned upside down by his unwanted attentions.

Northampton Crown Court heard how O’Boyle, of Townsend Close, had been in a relationship with his victim for 18 months but that they had split in June 2019.

They continued to live together but their relationship deteriorate. One night at the end of July she attempted to leave the house and he grabbed her by the arms and pushed her against the door leaving her too scared to go out.

The following day she told him she planned to meet a friend in the morning, but when she tried to do so, he accused her of going to meet another man, screamed abuse at her then threw a suitcase over a fence and told her not to come back.

He later apologised and she returned, but he interrogated her about where she had been.

The court was told that the 29-year-old then stepped-up his abuse on the night she moved out on July 31, 2019.

He sent her intimate images of her that she didn’t know he’d taken as well as screenshots of private Facebook and Snapchat messages. He hacked into her accounts and changed her passwords, telling her he’d posted a picture of her genitalia on social media.

He also falsely claimed he’d made a sex tape of them, posted it online, and that it had gone viral.

O’Boyle sent messages to her workplace pretending to be from her in order to get hold of her work schedule.

Two days later in the early hours of the morning, he found out where she was, went there and told her he was going to beat her until she was dead.

A brick flew through her window, narrowly missing her head, while O’Boyle shouted ‘Are you dead yet?’

CCTV images showed him brandishing a large piece of wood outside the house.

He sent intimate images to her mother and said he’d leave her alone when she was ‘six foot under’. The defendant also sent texts purporting to be from the victim after hacking into her phone, telling her mother she was dead and that she’d been taking drugs.

Messages and voice notes were also sent saying that the victim was being tracked and that he would ‘stamp all over her face’.

O’Boyle was finally arrested on August 6, 2019, but was released after denying the accusations. He was bailed but ordered not to contact his victim in any way. Two weeks later he posted a private photo on his victim’s social media.

He was arrested twice more but continued to harass the woman by threatening to kill her children.

Then on November 28, after four months of stalking, he discovered his victim was pregnant by her new partner, and told her he had a shotgun and would ‘shoot the kid out of you’.

He was arrested for a fourth time and police examined his iPad and phone and found the messages.

O’Boyle had initially denied the charges and his victim was forced to give evidence at a newton hearing at Northampton Crown Court. He did not turn up for that hearing.

In a victim personal statement to the court, the woman said that she’d had to leave her friends and family in Wellingborough to move to Northampton to get away from O’Boyle. But she later had to again move away when the harassment continued.

She said she felt ashamed and violated and had to give up her work. She said she had been affected physically, emotionally, mentally and financially by O’Boyle’s actions.

The court was told how he had 12 convictions for 28 offences including one of assault from December last year. He had been convicted of grabbing his subsequent partner around the throat, pushing her to the floor and stopping her from getting up. He was given a community order for that offence but breached it.

O’Boyle watched the proceedings on videolink from HMP Peterborough where he folded his arms and sat back in his chair.

In mitigation, O’Boyle’s barrister Paul Prior said his client had been forced to leave his warehouse packing job at Park Farm Industrial Estate because of a knee injury and that lack of employment coincided with his offending. He said he had recognised that drink and drugs had a destructive influence on his life and had reduced both.

O’Boyle pleaded guilty to stalking and breaching his bail.

Judge Crane said that O’Boyle had been ‘jealous and suspicious’ adding: “When she left, you proceeded to harass and stalk her.

"She feared for her life.”

He was jailed for 40 months and will have to serve half before he is released on licence.