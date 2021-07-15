Wellingborough shop security guard suffers racially aggravated assault

A Wellingborough security guard has been assaulted and racially abused in a town centre store after two women were suspected of shoplifting.

Police have issued an image, from B&M Stores in Market Street, of one of the women they would like to speak to after the incident on Tuesday, June 22 at about 9.30am.

The male security guard had challenged two women inside the shop after which one of them used a racial slur.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police would like to speak to this woman

A spokesman said: "Police investigating a racially aggravated assault against a security officer in Wellingborough have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"At around 9.30am on Tuesday, June 22, two women entered the town’s B&M store in Market Street, where their behaviour led staff to suspect them of shoplifting.

"When security staff then challenged the pair, property was returned to them before one of the women used a racial slur towards a male security officer then barged past him to leave the store.

"Officers believe the woman pictured may have information relevant to the investigation and are asking her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch."