Wellingborough shop has licence suspended following seizure of £50,000 of illegal tobacco

A shop in Wellingborough has had its licence suspended after police officers found illicit tobacco worth more than £50,000.

Officers from the force’s licensing team and the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team visited The Euro Market in Church Street on Monday, September 16, after they received intelligence that the store could be involved in illicit activity.

The surprise visit resulted in the team finding a significant quantity of illicit hand rolling tobacco and cigarettes, all of which were non-duty paid and were suspected to be counterfeit.

The value of these products was found to be £56,500.

Some of the illicit tobacco seized by police (Pic credit: Northants Police)

The illicit products were found when a storage unit was moved to access a rear storeroom, and a further storeroom was found in which the illicit tobacco was located.

As a result, Northamptonshire Police applied for a licence review and at the licensing sub-committee last week (September 25), it was agreed that the premise’s licence would be suspended ahead of a full review hearing on October 22.

Force Licensing Sergeant Simon Moreton said: “I am pleased that the licensing sub-committee has taken the decision to suspend this shop’s licence as it demonstrates the seriousness with which we, and our partners, take this kind of activity.

“People may see the sale of illicit tobacco as a low-level crime but the truth is, not only can it be very dangerous for people’s health, it can also be a sign of more sinister serious and organised crime.

“I hope this sends a message to other premises thinking of doing something similar.

"We will catch up with you and we will do everything we can to ensure your privilege of having a licence is removed.”