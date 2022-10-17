Wellingborough rural thieves evade police but haul of stolen vans and trailers discovered

A stolen trailer has been recovered and reunited with its rightful owner following joint work between Northamptonshire Police and two members of the public.

After a trailer was stolen from an address in Finedon on September 29, Northants Rural Crime Team used information from residents to help track it down.

A couple of days previously, two separate members of the public in Grendon and Great Doddington had reported a suspicious 4x4 vehicle driving around.

Officers discovered the vehicle was on cloned plates and using ANPR, the Road Crime Team stopped the 4X4 with the gang running off.

A spokesman for the force said: “ANPR markers were put on it (the suspicious vehicle) which led to a stop by the Road Crime Team on Thursday, October 6, which resulted in the occupants decamping. Enquiries are progressing to identify them.

“The area in Wellingborough where it stopped was searched and two suspected stolen vans and three suspected stolen trailers were found. One of them was the trailer that had been stolen from Finedon which was reunited shortly afterwards with the very grateful rightful owner.”

Rural Crime Team Sergeant Abbey Anstead said: “This incident highlights that even the smallest piece of information from the public can yield great results for the police and rural communities.

“I am pleased that we managed to recover this stolen property and reunite one of the trailers with the rightful owner.