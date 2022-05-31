Wellingborough robbery victim 'scratched with knife' and punched

A man was punched from behind and ‘scratched’ with a knife in a robbery in Wellingborough.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident on Saturday morning (May 28).

The victim was at the junction of Harvey Road and Northampton Road between 9.30am and 10am when he was approached by two men.

Police are investigating

They punched him from behind and scratched him with a knife several times, police said, but fled without stealing anything.

A police spokesman said the two attackers were black males.