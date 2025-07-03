Wellingborough rape investigation launched after girl reports attack by man near Embankment
The teenager reported the rape took place between 2.30pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday, July 1, by a man in a field close to the town’s Embankment.
She told police the man then followed her for a distance before she was able to get away.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone with information about the incident, including relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/clLlF and https://orlo.uk/CP6Sc
“Please quote the reference number 25000382915 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”
A 21-year-old Newcastle man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident, and has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.