Wellingborough rape investigation launched after girl reports attack by man near Embankment

Detectives have launched a rape investigation after a girl reported an attack close to the Embankment in Wellingborough.

The teenager reported the rape took place between 2.30pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday, July 1, by a man in a field close to the town’s Embankment.

She told police the man then followed her for a distance before she was able to get away.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone with information about the incident, including relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/clLlF and https://orlo.uk/CP6Sc

“Please quote the reference number 25000382915 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”

A 21-year-old Newcastle man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident, and has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.