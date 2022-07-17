Wellingborough paedophile caught with sick images

A paedophile was caught with more than 2,000 sick images at his home in Wellingborough.

John Ruddock, 53, was arrested after police executed a warranted in Fowey Close in 2018.

They found him in possession of vile images of children – with court records showing they included 1,015 in category A, 341 in category B and 744 in category C. Category A depicts the most depraved abuse.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Earlier this month at Northampton Magistrates’ Court Ruddock pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photographs as well as possessing two extreme pornographic images, showing a person performing a sexual act with a dog.