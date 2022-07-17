Wellingborough paedophile caught with sick images

A paedophile was caught with more than 2,000 sick images at his home in Wellingborough.
John Ruddock, 53, was arrested after police executed a warranted in Fowey Close in 2018.
They found him in possession of vile images of children – with court records showing they included 1,015 in category A, 341 in category B and 744 in category C. Category A depicts the most depraved abuse.
Earlier this month at Northampton Magistrates’ Court Ruddock pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photographs as well as possessing two extreme pornographic images, showing a person performing a sexual act with a dog.
He was granted bail by magistrates and will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court next month.