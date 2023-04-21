Wellingborough murder investigation: Northampton man arrested in connection with Martin Truett's death

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was attacked by three people claiming to be from the Border Agency have made an arrest.

Martin Truett, 63, was assaulted in his home in Highfield Road, Wellingborough, between 8.45pm and 10pm on Friday, November 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He answered the door to three males, who said they were from the Border Agency, and was taken to hospital after the assault.

Martin Truett died in the attack last year

Martin died 17 days later on the morning of Monday, December 12.

On Wednesday (April 19) a 49 year-old man from Northampton was arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said officers investigating the incident would still like to speak to anyone with information about what happened.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.