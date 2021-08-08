Wellingborough murder investigation: Boy, 16, remains in police custody while other three teenagers released without charge

Police at the scene on Thursday (August 5)

A 16-year-old boy has been kept in police custody in connection with the murder of Wellingborough teenager Dylan Holliday.

The former Weavers Academy pupil, 16, died after he was stabbed in Brooke Close on the Queensway estate at about 5.45pm on Thursday (August 5).

Northamptonshire Police have since been working around the clock in what they describe as a 'fast-paced' investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the latest update released on Saturday (August 7), officers said three other teenagers who were also arrested in connection with the murder have now been released without charge.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Two people arrested on the night of Thursday (August 5) in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy have been released without charge.

"The 18-year-old and 16-year-old were released this evening (Saturday, August 7). The third person arrested on Thursday night – a 16-year-old boy - remains in custody.

"A fourth person arrested in the early hours of this morning (Saturday), a 17-year-old boy, has also been released without charge this evening."

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “My officers continue to work around the clock on what remains a fast-paced investigation.

“We continue to appeal for information from the public and anybody wishing to submit any details they think may assist us with our inquiries, be that photographs or video footage, can do so on the following link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)“Specialist officers continue to support the victim’s family as they try to come to terms with the tragic loss of their son and I’d like to remind people to respect their privacy.

“We believe this was an isolated incident but high-visibility police patrols are continuing in Wellingborough to reassure the local community and I encourage anyone with concerns to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

"Witnesses or anyone with information can also call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, if you would like to pass us your information anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.