Wellingborough man who filled drinks bottle with ammonia to use as weapon is jailed

A 22-year-old Wellingborough man has been sent to prison after admitting possessing a drinks bottle filled with ammonia as a weapon.

Ijuha Sterling-Campbell, formerly of Chapman Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court today, Wednesday, May 8.

He was arrested in Rushden on February 21 as part of Operation Viper, the Northamptonshire Police operation to crack down on those involved in drug and gang-related crime.

Sterling-Campbell was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious substance.

In addition, he was recalled to prison until June 29, 2022, over a previous conviction relating to a chemical attack incident in Drapery, Northampton, in July 2017.