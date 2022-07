Nicholas Wade, 41, of Wellingborough is wanted by police

Police are trying to trace Nicholas Wade who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at magistrates’ court.

The 41-year-old of Wellingborough is charged with two counts of assault by beating, however failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 13 this year.