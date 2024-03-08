Wellingborough man sentenced for running Mill Road cannabis factory
A 23-year-old man has been sent to jail for 18 weeks for growing cannabis in a house in Wellingborough.
Kleonard Mali, aged 23, of no fixed abode, was found inside the Mill Road property on December 21, 2023, after officers received intelligence that it could be being used to grow cannabis.
Mali jumped out of the bathroom window when police burst into the house, and was detained in the garden, initially giving a false name, Nardi Nali, to officers.
Once inside, police officers found four rooms containing about 120 plants in total.
After pleading guilty to producing Class B drugs at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 8 this year, Mali returned to the same court on February 14, where he was handed an 18-week prison sentence.
PC Jack Wigmore from the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I’d like to thank the local community who reported their concerns to us and helped us uncover this cannabis factory.
“Having a cannabis factory in your local area can really bring it down so I am pleased we were able to dismantle this one and bring the person responsible to justice.”