File image

A 23-year-old man has been sent to jail for 18 weeks for growing cannabis in a house in Wellingborough.

Kleonard Mali, aged 23, of no fixed abode, was found inside the Mill Road property on December 21, 2023, after officers received intelligence that it could be being used to grow cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mali jumped out of the bathroom window when police burst into the house, and was detained in the garden, initially giving a false name, Nardi Nali, to officers.

Once inside, police officers found four rooms containing about 120 plants in total.

After pleading guilty to producing Class B drugs at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 8 this year, Mali returned to the same court on February 14, where he was handed an 18-week prison sentence.

PC Jack Wigmore from the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I’d like to thank the local community who reported their concerns to us and helped us uncover this cannabis factory.