Wellingborough man sentenced for assault on police officer which left her with a serious facial injury

The injured officer needed hospital treatment
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:56 BST

A Wellingborough man who admitted causing unlawful wounding to a police officer responding to a domestic incident has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay £750 compensation.

Jack Allsworth, 26, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (May 30) after admitting one count of unlawful wounding to resist or prevent arrest, and one count of common assault, at a previous hearing.

Both charges relate to a domestic-related incident in Wellingborough on September 3, 2021, at which the attending police officers had cause to call for back-up.

File pictureFile picture
When two further officers arrived, Allsworth ran off past the police car, pushing the passenger door as a female officer was getting out, causing a serious facial injury which required hospital treatment.

Allsworth, of Rydal Mount, Wellingborough was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, for the unlawful wounding.

He was ordered to undertake 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 80 hours unpaid work and pay £750 compensation to the officer.

He was also sentenced to a further one month, to be served concurrently, and also suspended for 18 months, for the common assault, and to pay £156 to victim services.

If Allsworth reoffends during the 18-month suspension period he faces going immediately to prison.