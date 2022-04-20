Wellingborough man remanded in custody on drugs charges after stop and search

Police carried out a stop and search

A Wellingborough man is being held in custody on drugs charges after a stop and search on the Hemmingwell estate yesterday.

Aaron Jay Patrick Mansfield, 20, has been accused of possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and with possession of criminal property.

It comes after a stop and search in Gannet Lane just after midday yesterday (Tuesday) where several packets of class A drugs, £622 in cash and two mobile phones were found.

Mansfield, of Sandpiper Lane in Wellingborough, was remanded into custody this morning (April 20) and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on June 10.