Wellingborough man remanded in custody after knife incident

He'll appear before a crown court judge next month

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 7th March 2022, 9:38 am
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 9:40 am

A Wellingborough man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a knife incident in the town.

The incident happened in Shelley Road at about 4.30pm on Tuesday, March 1, when a man armed with knives and a hammer was making threats to kill people in the area.

Dontell Roy Andrew Taylor, 22, has now been charged with public order, malicious communications and possession of a knife/bladed article.

Taylor was remanded into custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on April 20.