Wellingborough man jailed for four years after strangling partner three times
Tinsdeall, 38, assaulted his partner of just two months, who remains anonymous, on the evening of January 20, 2025.
Northamptonshire Police received a call from the victim’s neighbour in Wellingborough after the victim had come to her door because her partner had assaulted her.
Police say that Anton Tinsdeall had made the victim’s life ‘unbearable’.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “On the evening of the incident, he had strangled her three times. Fearing for her life, the victim ran to her neighbour’s house seeking refuge and contacted the police.
“Earlier in the week, he had also physically assaulted her.
“The victim described ‘love bombing’ traits in the early part of the relationship which escalated to verbal and then physical abuse.
“She became fearful of Tinsdeall, who would take her phone, stop her from leaving the address and seeing her friends.”
He was also ordered not to contact his ex-partner either directly or through a third party, not to attend her home, and instructed to pay £228 court costs.