Anton Tinsdeall, 38, from Wellingborough

Anton Tinsdeall, from Wellingborough was convicted of non-fatal strangulation, causing actual bodily harm and assault on a police officer on July 22, and sentenced to four years in prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tinsdeall, 38, assaulted his partner of just two months, who remains anonymous, on the evening of January 20, 2025.

Northamptonshire Police received a call from the victim’s neighbour in Wellingborough after the victim had come to her door because her partner had assaulted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say that Anton Tinsdeall had made the victim’s life ‘unbearable’.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “On the evening of the incident, he had strangled her three times. Fearing for her life, the victim ran to her neighbour’s house seeking refuge and contacted the police.

“Earlier in the week, he had also physically assaulted her.

“The victim described ‘love bombing’ traits in the early part of the relationship which escalated to verbal and then physical abuse.

“She became fearful of Tinsdeall, who would take her phone, stop her from leaving the address and seeing her friends.”

He was also ordered not to contact his ex-partner either directly or through a third party, not to attend her home, and instructed to pay £228 court costs.