Wellingborough man jailed for 'extremely violent attack' which left shopkeeper with serious head injuries

A Wellingborough man has been jailed for a violent attack which left a shopkeeper with serious head injuries.

Kurt Collins, 35, got into an argument with a member of staff at a shop in Snargate Street, Dover on the evening of Sunday, September 16 2023 before leaving the store.

The shopkeeper followed Collins outside and an altercation occurred while Collins was in his van and the shopkeeper was on the pavement.

Kurt Collins, 35, of Wellingborough has been jailed following the attack on a shopkeeper (Picture credit: Kent Police)

Collins then pulled over and started damaging the shop with a metal levelling edge from the back of his van.

When the member of staff confronted him again, he hit the man with the tool and a bat.

The assailant then left the scene, leaving the victim with serious head injuries which required treatment at a London hospital.

Collins of Wellingborough was quickly identified as a suspect by officers who attended the scene and was arrested the same evening.

Following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, the 35-year-old was found guilty of unlawful wounding on Friday (April 19) and was jailed for four years, including a two-month term for criminal damage to the shop.

Detective Constable Martin Aird, Kent Police's investigating officer, said: “This was an extremely violent attack prompted by a petty argument with a man who was just doing his job.

"Collins left the victim lying on the pavement and the consequences of the assault could have been even more serious had it not been for the work of doctors and medics.

