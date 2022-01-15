Wellingborough man given unpaid work after stop and search finds knife

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Wellingborough man who was caught with a knife in an early morning stop and search has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Adrian Price, 21, was in Upper Havelock Street at about 2am on November 20 last year when officers stopped him.

After completing a search of him they found a grey handed kitchen knife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Price, of Highfield Road, was arrested and charged with possessing a bladed article, which he pleaded guilty to when he appeared before magistrates.

This week he was sentenced to a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

He will also have to take part in rehabilitation activities.

Price was told he must pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.