Wellingborough man given tag after punching woman in the face in pub car park

The Ock 'n' Dough in Wellingborough.

A thug who punched a woman outside a Wellingborough pub has been told he must wear a tag for 12 weeks.

Thomas Corcoran was arrested after attacking his victim in the Ock 'n' Dough car park on February 15 last year.

He had already been involved in an altercation with another group that evening when police were called to reports of an assault at about 8.35pm.

The 41-year-old punched a woman in the face near the Farm Road pub, off Northen Way.

She was taken to Kettering General Hospital but fortunately didn't suffer lasting injuries, police said.

Corcoran, of Minerva Way in the town, originally pleaded not guilty to assault by beating before changing his plea to guilty last week before magistrates in Northampton.

He was sentenced to a community order with a 12-week electronic curfew, meaning he must remain at home daily between 8pm and 7am.