Wellingborough man charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

The 21-year-old was due in court today
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:15 BST

A 21-year-old man has been charged with drugs offences as part of Operation Revive.

Allen Addison of Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

The charges relate to an incident in Havelock Street, Wellingborough on Tuesday (May 30) at about 10.15pm when a large quantity of Class A drugs and cash were found by Op Revive officers on patrol following a stop search.

He was due to appear in court todayHe was due to appear in court today
Addison will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (June 1).

Operation Revive is the force’s hard-hitting enforcement campaign which focuses on bringing the offenders of serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and gangs to justice.

If anyone has concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, please report it to police on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.