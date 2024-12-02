Wellingborough man charged with sex offences against child in seaside town

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 11:37 BST

A man from Wellingborough has been charged with grooming a girl before arranging to meet her in Eastbourne.

Inam Khan, 36, of Wellingborough, is alleged to have met up with sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girl after he managed to meet her on the south coast.

Sussex Police had received a report on November 21 from a woman who reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

It is alleged Khan spoke with the victim inappropriately online, before sexually assaulting her when they met up on September 8 in Eastbourne.

He was arrested on 25 November and charged with sexually assault a girl under 13 by touching, engaging in sexual communication with a child, meeting a girl following grooming and taking a child to remove her from a person having lawful control.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on November 27 and was remanded in custody.

Khan is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 2 January for a plea hearing.

