Wellingborough man charged with rape after Croyland Park incident

He has appeared in court in Northampton
Alison Bagley
Alison Bagley
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST

A 41-year-old man has been charged with rape following an incident in Wellingborough.

The incident happened in Croyland Park on Saturday, July 15, between 3am and 4am, when a man was sexually assaulted by another man.

Anthony Bassett, of Midland Road, Wellingborough, has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault in connection with the incident.

Police car/File picture National WorldPolice car/File picture National World
Police car/File picture National World
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 22, and was remanded into custody before his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 4, 2023.

“Police officers are still keen to hear from anyone with any information about the incident or anyone who may have witnessed the victim in Sheep Street where he was before the attack took place.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 23000437388.”