Wellingborough man charged with Mansfield arson

He has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST

Police investigating a fire at a house in Mansfield have charged a Wellingborough man with arson.

Emergency services were called to Garratt Avenue in the early hours of Thursday, July 6 after fire damaged the front door of the property.

Several people were inside at the time, but nobody was injured.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court last week (Pic credit: Nottinghamshire Police)He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court last week (Pic credit: Nottinghamshire Police)
Kevin Hughes, 39, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Hughes, of Owen Mews, Wellingborough appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court last week and was remanded into custody to appear at the city’s Crown Court on September 4.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Moore, from the Public Protection team at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident that could have had dire consequences for everyone involved.

"I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case and am thankful that nobody was injured.”