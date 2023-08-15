Police investigating a fire at a house in Mansfield have charged a Wellingborough man with arson.

Emergency services were called to Garratt Avenue in the early hours of Thursday, July 6 after fire damaged the front door of the property.

Several people were inside at the time, but nobody was injured.

Kevin Hughes, 39, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Hughes, of Owen Mews, Wellingborough appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court last week and was remanded into custody to appear at the city’s Crown Court on September 4.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Moore, from the Public Protection team at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident that could have had dire consequences for everyone involved.