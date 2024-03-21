Wellingborough man charged with drug and firearm offences following police raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 45-year-old man has appeared at magistrates court in connection with the supply of drugs and the possession of offensive weapons.

James McFarlane of Sassoon Mews, Wellingborough was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his home address on Tuesday (March 19)

shortly before 8.25am.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court this week

McFarlane was subsequently charged with the following offences:

- Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place

- Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so

- Possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug – cocaine

- Possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug – cannabis

- Possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life

- Acquire/use/possess criminal property